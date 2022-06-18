Summit Public Radio & TV works on outage
Power to Summit Public Radio & TV’s Electronics Site on Bald Mountain has been out since June 3, and the organization is asking for support and patience as it works to restore over-the-air television and radio broadcasts.
According to a news release, volunteers have made four trips hiking up the mountain so far to locate the problem, with remaining snow making driving difficult.
Replacing the powerline has long been in the works, and the nonprofit hopes for complete construction in September. A solar backup can handle short and moderate outages, but not one of this length.
For more information, visit SPRTV.org
