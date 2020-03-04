Summit Range Association to host hunter education class March 21-22

The Summit Range Association will host a hunter education class in Kremmling from March 21-22.

Courtesy Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Wildlife

The Summit Range Association is sponsoring a Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunter education class at the fairgrounds in Kremmling the weekend of March 21-22.

The class, which will take place at 203 Park Ave., is part of the Colorado State University Extension and will be instructed by Merle and Thekla Schultz and Joe Ortiz. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, and the cost is $10. Both days must be attended by students in order for them to successfully complete the course and qualify for a hunter education card and Colorado hunting license.

For more information, email rangemaster@summitrange.org or call 970-389-1798. To register, visit CPW.State.co.us/learn/pages/he-traditional-classes.aspx.