Summit Realtors members take part in volunteer projects

Photo from Summit Realtors

Summit Realtors volunteers delivered 915 cookies from Mountain Top Cookie Shop in Breckenridge to staff members at schools in Summit, Park and Lake counties Sept. 22, according to a news release.

Summit Realtors members in the three-county area also recently joined Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to retread a trail in the Soda Creek Trail system in Keystone.

In addition, members volunteered to help an elderly couple north of Silverthorne complete a slash removal project as part of the Summit County Chipping Program, which is intended to help prevent fire hazards, according to the release.