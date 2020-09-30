Summit Realtors members take part in volunteer projects
Summit Realtors volunteers delivered 915 cookies from Mountain Top Cookie Shop in Breckenridge to staff members at schools in Summit, Park and Lake counties Sept. 22, according to a news release.
Summit Realtors members in the three-county area also recently joined Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to retread a trail in the Soda Creek Trail system in Keystone.
In addition, members volunteered to help an elderly couple north of Silverthorne complete a slash removal project as part of the Summit County Chipping Program, which is intended to help prevent fire hazards, according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User