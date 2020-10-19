Summit recreation centers work to expand amenities as health regulations allow

Sanitizer and towels are lined up behind the front desk at the Silverthorne Recreation Center on June 24. The center previously was closed from 1-3 p.m. each weekday but now will be open to the public during those hours.

FRISCO — The recreation centers in Silverthorne and Breckenridge are working to slowly roll out more offerings as resources and health regulations allow.

The Silverthorne Recreation Center has expanded its operating hours to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, adding an additional three hours open to the public. Before the change, the center was open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and closed from 1-3 p.m. for cleaning. The center will no longer close in the afternoons.

Recreation Center Manager Steven Herrman said the center also has reopened some amenities, including some lockers and showers, and added household reservations for the pool or gymnasium. In these two areas, people from the same household can reserve up to four spots in the gym or five spots in the pool. Pickleball reservations for up to four people are also available.

Herrman said that while the center would like to open up some weekend hours for individual workouts and classes, there currently isn’t enough staffing to do so. However, the facility is still used on weekends for swim lessons and for middle school and high school club sports that typically would practice at the high school.

Herrman said the center is preparing for more demand as the weather changes and people move to indoor exercise.

“Right now, our focus is going to be really dialing in our current operations, trying to educate on some of our policies and procedures a little bit more, and trying to work toward some weekend hours while balancing everything,” Herrman said.

The final fall program session for November and December opened for registration Monday, Oct. 19. The programs provide after-school activities like swim lessons, gymnastics, volleyball or outdoor activities. Herrman said mornings are busier and tend to fill up with 25 available reservations per 45-minute time slot. Evening hours are gaining more traction, and Herrman expects them to fill up when the snow starts to set in. He noted that capacities won’t be expanded unless the county’s COVID-19 dial moves in a positive direction.

In an effort to step up sanitation measures, Herrman noted that a bipolar ionization system was installed in the facility’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the beginning of the month. Currently, maintenance staff is testing the system for efficiency.

“We’re definitely constantly exploring better ways to improve the safety of our indoor space so we can keep our doors open,” Herrman said.

Farther south, the Breckenridge Recreation Center has a maximum use capacity of 50 people indoors and is open from 5:30-7 p.m. weekdays, which is a 90 minute extension from when the center originally reopened. While the climbing wall, leisure pool and indoor playground remain closed, lap lanes are open, and the personal training program is ongoing. More types of passholders also have been allowed into the facility. Previously, only people with a pass for one month or longer could enter. Now, six-punch passes are available.

Breckenridge Director of Recreation Scott Reid said summer camps were successful and that the center has shifted child care to reflect school patterns. Programs have ramped up on Wednesdays, when students learn remotely, and the after-school CATCH program is ongoing. The CATCH program is open to all kids but specifically targets students who receive free or reduced lunch. The program provides healthy snacks and engages participants in sports.

As the weather changes, the center is starting to move volleyball leagues from outside to inside and plans to allow for indoor pickleball.

“We are starting to do some things that get more people inside that we’ve been happy to do outside all summer, whether that be volleyball or pickleball or our fitness classes. Given the changing weather patterns, we’ve started to figure out ways to get inside in a way that continues with the same level of social distance and protection and the disinfecting of all the spaces that we’re working in,” Reid said.

Reid said the center has not yet opened showers or lockers aside from an on-deck shower or family locker rooms for the masters swimming program. He said that if COVID-19 case numbers move in a more positive direction, the center might be able to open for weekends or extend hours later into the evening.

“Like everybody, we really, really want to see our community reduce transmission and find a way to continue offering services and expand those services as much as we possibly can,” Reid said.