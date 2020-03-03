Summit Rep. Julie McCluskie endorses John Hickenlooper for US Senate

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper discusses his public lands policies during a roundtable Monday, Feb. 17, in Frisco.

Sawyer D’Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

Summit County’s state Rep. Julie McCluskie announced Tuesday morning that she has endorsed former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s bid for U.S. Senate.

“I am honored to have Representative McCluskie’s support for my campaign to bring change to Washington,” Hickenlooper said in a news release about McCluskie’s endorsement. “Her dedication to her constituents and advocacy for Colorado’s families and students stand as a model of public service, and I look forward to partnering with her to continue making progress on behalf of the people of the High Country.”

Hickenlooper served as Colorado’s governor from 2011-2019. He launched into a brief presidential campaign last year before returning home in hopes of challenging incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in the Senate race.

Hickenlooper led a roundtable discussion with community leaders in Frisco last month to discuss topics surrounding the use of public lands and outdoor recreation. McCluskie was also in attendance for the conversation, and she said it helped to inform her decision.

“I have met with the governor a couple of times now since he threw his hat into the ring for U.S. senator,” McCluskie told the Summit Daily News. “I continue to be impressed with his commitment, particularly to those of us on the Western Slope. …

“I worked for Lt. Gov. Joe Garcia while John Hickenlooper was in office. And I had an opportunity to really watch him in action. He’s a dedicated public servant. He is very intent on building consensus, working with Coloradans from both sides of the aisle and from around the state. I really believe he is the type of leader who can bring a collaborative and open approach to working in Washington in this state in a very nonpartisan way.”