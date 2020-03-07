Summit Republican women’s group to host recruitment event

The Summit County Republican Women group is hosting a social gathering and membership recruitment event Monday, March 9, at the home of Kathleen Branch in Silverthorne.

The guest speaker will be Karen Pierce, who is an author, international business consultant, aeronautical engineer, wife and mother. Pierce’s book, “It’s My Time,” deals with the question, “Why do smart, talented women need to choose between a career which ignites them and a personal life that enriches them?”

Registered Republicans are invited to attend. More information and directions are at SummitGOPWomen.org.