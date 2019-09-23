Summit Rescue Group assists injured hiker near Silverthorne

The Summit County Rescue Group helps an injured hiker outside of Silverthorne on Sept. 20, 2019.

Courtesy Summit County Rescue Group

SILVERTHORNE — The Summit County Rescue Group helped save an injured hiker Friday near Silverthorne.

At about noon Sept. 20, the rescue group responded to a call for an injured hiker on the Lily Pad Lake Trail by the top of the Wildernest neighborhood. The woman, a visitor from the Front Range, was injured about a mile from the trailhead near the junction with the Salt Lick Trail.

According to a release from the rescue group, the woman tripped on a rock and fell forward, injuring her arm and head. About 10 rescue group team members assisted in the evacuation.

The woman was assessed, treated on scene and brought to the trailhead in a wheeled litter before being transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center via ambulance. In all, the mission took less than three hours.