Summit Rescue Group working to rescue missing, injured hikers

KEYSTONE — The Summit County Rescue Group is currently responding on a pair of separate missions to help find a missing person and rescue an injured hiker.

The group received a call at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a hiker who is thought to be missing in the area of Mayflower Gulch Trail, not far from Pacific Peak, according to rescue group spokesperson Charles Pitman. The group attempted looking for the man’s car and trying to locate him via cellphone but ultimately determined to send people into the area Monday morning to try to find him.

Pitman said the group has since located the man’s car in the area but said they’ve been unsuccessful in finding him so far.

“There’s no real trail up to this place,” Pitman said. “The individual’s car was located, so we knew where to start the search. But we don’t know anything more than that. I don’t believe the person was considered a very experienced hiker, although the area they were in is very rugged and can be challenging.”

Pitman said the group is getting backup from Flight for Life, which is performing flyovers of the area in an attempt to spot the individual.

At about 10 a.m., as rescue workers were mounting the search for the missing man, another call came in regarding an injured hiker near the Peaks Trail, between Frisco and Breckenridge.

Pitman said a woman fell while hiking and suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. Someone at the scene was able to call 911 to alert emergency workers, but the rescue is proving challenging. Flight for Life already has spotted the individual — and is able to provide precise coordinates — but isn’t able to land in the area. A more traditional rescue isn’t ideal given the terrain.

“It’s a long arduous mission to bring the patient out with our personnel,” Pitman said. “They are way up high, so it’s going to be a lot of high, technical lowering with a long slog in and out.”

Instead, the rescue group is looking to bring in an Air National Guard helicopter capable of air-lifting the individual without landing. The plan is for the National Guard helicopter to also take part in the search for the missing hiker near Mayflower Gulch.

“The Air National Guard isn’t like calling Flight for Life,” Pitman said. “It’s more difficult. It takes more time, and they come from a longer way away. But we’re working both ends to see what we can do. … With the injured patient, I know Flight for Life has gone over, so we have something to tell the Air National Guard. And I believe their plan was to continue that flight over toward Pacific Peak and start doing some searches over there.”

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.