Summit Rescue saves woman stranded on Mount Royal in Frisco

The Summit County Rescue Group had their hands full on Tuesday evening after workers in the Frisco area heard shouts of help descending from Mount Royal.

A group of individuals were working on a house below the mountain when they heard a rock hit the ground from above. Later, they heard the screams of a woman on the east facing cliff wall, and called 911 for help, according to Charles Pitman, public information officer for the Summit Rescue Group.

The rescue group arrived around 6 p.m., and was able to locate the woman from the ground before ascending to rescue her. According to Pitman, the woman was descending off trail, and cliffed-out (unable to move up, down, left or right) about two-thirds up the peak.

"It's not unusual," said Pitman. "We have several rescues a year where people get off trail on Mount Royal and try to descend, but encounter cliff faces and can't. The problem is not only getting cliffed-out, but there's a high density of trees and a lot of loose rocks. It can get dangerous."

A technical rescue team — equipped with ropes, harnesses and anchors — was able to extract the woman without injury after a four-and-a-half hour mission ending around 10:30 p.m.

"Our recommendation is to stay on the trail," said Pitman. "If you want to take another way down, find an established trail you can take on the way down, and don't pick your own way unless you're very familiar with the area."