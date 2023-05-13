Summit resident and Biked Goods founder designs cookbook aimed at fueling athletes with quick, ‘real food’ options

Tyler Zipperer poses for a photo while holding his new cookbook and a Biked Goods' baked goods pick-up box.

Tyler Zipperer/Courtesy photo

It is no secret that during the COVID-19 pandemic that people had a lot of times on their hands. People across the country picked up new hobbies, got pets and binge-watched TV shows in order to occupy their time at home.

Current Summit County resident Tyler Zipperer chose to spend his extra time creatively and started cooking inside his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“COVID hit and I needed to fill my time with a creative outlet,” Zipperer said. “Something to separate my work life for the rest of my life. I picked up cooking and it was a way for me to focus on the task at hand. Not worrying about whatever else is going on in life.”

Around the same time, he started cooking he also fell in love with cycling and mountain biking. Soon the two unrelated hobbies converged as Zipperer wondered about how his cooking in the kitchen might be able help his cycling.

“That path led me to documenting a whole bunch of recipes, dialing in my nutrition and I picked up a whole bunch of cookbooks, recipe books and tools,” Zipperer said.

Eventually he had an entire list of recipes, which he formatted into e-recipe books for fellow cyclists and friends. When Zipperer and his wife moved to Summit County from Minnesota, he took his passion to the next level by officially starting Biked Goods.

The Biked Goods logo.

Tyler Zipperer/Courtesy photo

“As I moved over to Summit I created the company, got a website and worked with a local branding agency — Creative Cat ,” Zipperer said.

The collaboration between Creative Cat and Zipperer has helped Biked Goods to flourish over the past two years. Zipperer has posted recipes online, created more recipe e-books and provided pick-up boxes full of homemade baked goods. Most recently he crafted his first cookbook.

Since being released at the beginning of April, “40 Bite-Sized Snacks And Small Meals For Cyclists On-The-Go” has been well-received in the local cycling and mountain biking community. The cookbook has even made its way into local shops including Silverthorne’s Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea, Gore Range Sports in Silverthorne, Breckenridge’s Marigold’s Farmhouse Funk & Junk, and The Cove Bike and Ski in Dillon.

The peanut butter banana chickpea blondies are one of the many snacks and meals in Biked Good’s “40 Bite-Sized Snacks And Small Meals For Cyclists On-The-Go” cookbook.

Tyler Zipperer/Courtesy photo

With many members of the Summit County community living busy lives, Zipperer designed the cookbook with the hopes of relieving some of the time commitment involved with typical homemade meals and snacks.

“My thought process behind it was that we need to eat and we are doing it three to five times a day so we do somewhat need to pay attention to what we are eating and how we are fueling our lives,” Zipperer said. “My response was this book with really small, simple snacks and meals that people can whip up relatively quickly.”

Beyond sharing recipes for snacks and meals like peanut butter banana chickpea blondies, a no-bake strawberry shortcake, PB&J sweet potato sheet cakes, and muesli banana pancakes, Zipperer also provides tips for building out a kitchen so cookbook users can easily come home and create a meal or snack in 30 minutes or less.

“When it comes to nutrition and people’s lifestyles it is a lot to ask someone to change their diet or the way that they eat,” Zipperer said. “My way to approach it is to take these small actions each and every day and make them into habits and let them build into your lifestyle. That is what this kickoff cookbook is about.”

Biked Goods “40 Bite-Sized Snacks And Small Meals For Cyclists On-The-Go” cookbook displayed at Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea in Silverthorne.

Tyler Zipperer/Courtesy photo

The Biked Goods cookbook also provides food alternatives to the highly processed, sugary energy gels and mixes that endurance athletes often consume in order to stay adequately fueled.

Although energy gels do provide quick energy to cyclists and other endurance athletes, homemade snacks can often sit better in an athlete’s stomach.

“Choosing real foods lets you control what ingredients you put in your body,” Zipperer said. “There could be a very similar product out there on the market, but it also may have some other added things in there that I do not know how to pronounce.”

Zipperer also believes that eating real food is usually more cost effective, better for the environment and personally fulfilling than eating pre-packaged fueling options.

“There is more benefit to food beyond fuel,” Zipperer said. “It could be a disaster, it could mush up in your back pocket, but the fact that you made it and you get to fuel yourself puts a smile on that face. Have you ever heard anyone say they can’t wait to eat that delicious gel?”

Beyond providing snacks and meals for fellow cyclists and endurance athletes, Tyler Zipperer also serves for a coach for Team Summit and fundraises for organizations centered around nutrition .

Tyler Zipperer/Courtesy photo

Zipperer also serves as a coach for the Team Summit mountain bike program and strives to use Biked Goods as a way to give back to youth in the community.

“At its core, the mission with Biked Goods is to help empower youth to live healthy, active lifestyles through cycling and nutrition enlightenment,” Zipperer said.

He has organized fun programming with Team Summit, local cooking classes and also set up the Biked Goods Cookie Jar Fund where 10% of sales from Biked Goods’ products and services help fill up the fund.

The funds ultimately go to local and regional organizations centered around nutrition.

With his first cookbook now on the market, Zipperer hopes to continue to grow Biked Goods and its impact by organizing group rides, providing baked good pickup boxes, running a series of fundraisers for the community and potentially creating a Biked Goods membership.

To purchase the cookbook or find out more about Biked Goods, visit BikedGoods.co.