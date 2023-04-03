Summit Rotary Club raises nearly $15,000 for victims of Turkey, Syria earthquake

The Rotary Club of Summit County announced on March 30 that it raised nearly $15,000 for the victims of a major earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February.

At least 56,000 people are estimated to have died, and more than 125,000 have been injured, according to Reuters. At least 2.5 million people have been displaced.

By partnering with ShelterBox, a worldwide disaster relief organization, the club will use the funds to purchase 15 kits containing durable tents, blankets, stoves, cookware, solar lights, water filters and warm clothing for earthquake victims.

“Thank you, Summit County citizens, for making good things happen in our community, ourselves and our world,” the club stated in an email.