Summit Rotary’s inaugural Adopt an Angel program serves 259 families

Rotary Club of Summit County members pose for a physically distanced photo inside the Silverthorne Pavilion during the gifting process of the Adopt an Angel program.

Photo from Aimee Straw

Nearly 600 children received early Christmas presents this year thanks to the Summit Rotary Club’s Adopt An Angel program.

Winter clothing and toys were gifted to 567 children in 259 families. Families receiving gifts parked in a loop around the Silverthorne Pavilion, and Rotarians placed the gifts into their car trunks. Some families opted for deliveries, and the club traveled as far as Fairplay to bring gifts.

A number of nonprofits, including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, and other local organizations helped with the program. The generous gifting from the Summit County community helped to serve 180 more children than in 2019, and the total load filled up two furniture trucks with goodies.

Even after purchasing jackets for everyone, the Rotary Club estimates a five-figure surplus in funds that will be donated to local food banks, once numbers are finalized.