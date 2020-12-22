 Summit Rotary’s inaugural Adopt an Angel program serves 259 families | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit Rotary’s inaugural Adopt an Angel program serves 259 families

News News |

Antonio Olivero
  

Rotary Club of Summit County members pose for a physically distanced photo inside the Silverthorne Pavilion during the gifting process of the Adopt an Angel program.
Photo from Aimee Straw

Nearly 600 children received early Christmas presents this year thanks to the Summit Rotary Club’s Adopt An Angel program.

Winter clothing and toys were gifted to 567 children in 259 families. Families receiving gifts parked in a loop around the Silverthorne Pavilion, and Rotarians placed the gifts into their car trunks. Some families opted for deliveries, and the club traveled as far as Fairplay to bring gifts.

A number of nonprofits, including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, and other local organizations helped with the program. The generous gifting from the Summit County community helped to serve 180 more children than in 2019, and the total load filled up two furniture trucks with goodies.

Even after purchasing jackets for everyone, the Rotary Club estimates a five-figure surplus in funds that will be donated to local food banks, once numbers are finalized.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more