Summit rugby alums named to USA Women’s National Team training camp rosters

Summit High School Tigers rugby alum and Harvard star Cassidy Bargell possesses the ball during the Ivy League Championship versus Dartmouth on Oct. 26, 2019.

Photo from Winslow Townson

Summit High School rugby alums Cassidy Bargell and PK Vincze have been selected to take part in USA Rugby training and camps to be held through November at Infinity Park in Glendale.

Bargell, a junior at Harvard University who last year led the Crimson to a national championship, was selected for USA Rugby’s eight-week daily training environment set to start Saturday, Sept. 19. Vincze — who currently is taking a gap year due to COVID and is set to join Bargell at Harvard next year — was selected to an eight-day minicamp in October.

The daily sessions will focus on individual, unit and team skills. The programming will lead into USA Rugby’s preparation for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

In a statement, USA Rugby head coach Rob Cain said the sessions and minicamps are crucial to give the program “a fighting chance” in the World Cup after the cancellations of domestic seasons for national team program athletes. He said the players ultimately will be out of competitive rugby for almost 12 months.

For more information on USA Rugby’s return to training and competition amid the novel coronavirus visit, Bit.ly/Return2Play.