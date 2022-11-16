Summit rugby players conclude their season at all-state rugby showcase

Highlights from the Summit versus East High School rugby game are pictured on Sept. 28. Members of the team recently concluded the fall rugby season at the Colorado Interscholastic Rugby Association's All-State Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

After winning a 15th-straight state title on Nov. 5, several members of the Summit High School girls rugby team competed at the Colorado Interscholastic Rugby Association’s All-State Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Williams Field in Superior.

Out of the 15 athletes that made up the all-state first and second teams, six were from Summit. The first team included seniors Paola Arredondo and Joselin Roque along with junior Ella Snyder. Juniors Viola Koning and Ashley Misch joined Liliana Wiethake on the second team.

Seniors Pelham Wagnenseil and Morgan Fields made the all-state honorable mention team along with sophomore Delilah Staberg and juniors Rose Rode and Regan Jackson.

The state’s top players were then separated into two teams, the purple and blue team. The blue team was coached by Eagle Valley’s Holly Minor and captained by East High School’s Tahna Wilfley. The purple team was coached by Summit’s Megan “Gilly” Plog and led by Arredondo as captain.

The blue team beat the purple team in the three-game series. The blue team won the first game, 17-10, lost the second, 24-7, and won the rubber match, 24-15.

The blue team was led in scoring by Wilfley with two tries while Staberg and Regis High School’s Jade Crichlow each scored twice. Additionally, Roque scored three conversions and Rode converted on one.

Arredondo led the purple team with her defense and four tries. Monarch High School’s Lydia Szabo secured two tries, and Summit’s Viola Koning created multiple opportunities for her teammates.

At the end of the game, Arredondo was awarded her second Shalanda Baker Shield award, which goes to the most outstanding rugby player in the state.

The all-state rugby showcase concludes Summit’s fall rugby season. Roque led the Colorado Interscholastic Rugby Association in scoring and conversions while Snyder led the league in tries scored.