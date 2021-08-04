Summit runners finish in the top 6 at Power of Four 50K trail run

The Audi Power of Four trail run on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Snowmass Village.

Photo by Austin Colbert / The Aspen Times

Austin Chirico of Dillon was the top local finisher at Saturday’s Audi Power of Four 50-kilometer trail run race in Aspen.

The 50-kilometer race traverses all four of the Aspen Snowmass ski resorts, beginning at Aspen Mountain before following a mix of singletrack and dirt road to the finish in the Snowmass Base Village. The 50K covers 32.6 miles and has runners ascend a total of 9,873 feet and lose 9,407 feet in elevation. The route tops out at 11,560 feet and hits 7,921 feet at its lowest point.

Chirico, 32, completed the course in fifth place overall at 6 hours, 9 minutes and 30.2 seconds — 48 minutes off the pace of race champion Jonathan Aziz, 30, of Snowmass Village, who finished with a time of 5:21:27.6.

Jack Wilkinson, 38, of Breckenridge finished just behind Chirico, in sixth place with a time of 6:12:55.6.

Mark Martin-Williams, 47, of Breckenridge raced to 16th overall and third place in the men’s 40-49 division with a time of 7:00:13.5.

Kevin Carson, 30, of Silverthorne was also a top-20 finisher in the 50K, racing to 18th-place overall with a time of 7:11:40.2.