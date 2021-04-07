Summit school board accepting applications for open seat
Deadline to apply is April 16; board to fill seat May 27
The Summit School District Board of Education is looking to fill the vacant seat recently resigned by former board member Gini Bradley.
The appointee will serve the remainder of Bradley’s term from the date of appointment until the November election. The board of education will appoint a person to fill the vacancy at its regularly scheduled meeting May 27.
Applicants must submit a written statement of interest and resume with qualifications to Molly Speer, the school board and superintendent’s executive assistant, at molly.speer@summitk12.org by 4 p.m. April 16.
Qualified candidates will interview with the board of education at the May 13 public meeting. To be eligible to serve on the board, a candidate must be a registered voter in Summit School District for at least one year prior to the date of appointment and not have been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.