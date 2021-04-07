Summit school board accepting applications for open seat

The Summit School District Board of Education is looking to fill the vacant seat recently resigned by former board member Gini Bradley.

The appointee will serve the remainder of Bradley’s term from the date of appointment until the November election. The board of education will appoint a person to fill the vacancy at its regularly scheduled meeting May 27.

Applicants must submit a written statement of interest and resume with qualifications to Molly Speer, the school board and superintendent’s executive assistant, at molly.speer@summitk12.org by 4 p.m. April 16.

Qualified candidates will interview with the board of education at the May 13 public meeting. To be eligible to serve on the board, a candidate must be a registered voter in Summit School District for at least one year prior to the date of appointment and not have been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.