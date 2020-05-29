Summit school board, Marion Smith Jr. agree to superintendent contract

Summit School District Superintendent-elect Marion Smith Jr. will begin his term on July 1.

Courtesy Marion Smith Jr.

At Thursday’s virtual school board meeting, the Summit School District Board of Education announced the agreed-upon contract between the district and Marion Smith Jr., who will take over as superintendent July 1.

The board unanimously approved Smith’s one-year contract in the amount of $179,000. He will succeed retiring Superintendent Kerry Buhler. The contract includes a good faith agreement to enter into three, one-year automatically renewing contracts.

Smith has nearly 20 years of experience as an educator, including his most recent role as the chief operating and education officer for TechSmart, a Seattle-based company specializing in coding and computer science education. Before that, he served as an executive director of learning improvement with the Kent School District in Washington, where he provided supervisory oversight and leadership to a region of 14 pre-K through 12th-grade schools with close to 9,000 students and nearly 130 languages represented.

Smith was selected by the board from 45 applicants from 20 states.