Summit school board plans hybrid learning model for upcoming school year

The Summit Schools Administration building in Frisco is pictured on Tuesday, April 28.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — Summit schools will start class Aug. 26 with a blended learning model.

In a virtual meeting attended by over 300 people, the school board shared approval of Superintendent Marion Smith Jr.’s “return to learn” plan. Under the plan, students will start school as follows:

Sixth through 12th graders will start Aug. 26

First through fifth graders will start Aug. 27

Kindergarteners will start Aug. 31

Preschoolers will start Sept. 1

Smith said the one-week delay will give teachers, students and families extra time to prepare for the unprecedented start to the school year.

Each age range will have a different blended learning schedule. Kindergarten through fifth graders will be attending school in person four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, those students will be doing online learning at home. Pre-schoolers also will attend school in person four days a week, but the plan did not specify which days.

Sixth through 12th graders will be doing 50% blended learning on an alternating schedule. The students will be in cohorts, which will all have different schedules for in-person learning, according to the plan. When students aren’t at school, they will be doing online learning at home.

Parents who are not comfortable with their children returning to school will still have the option for them to learn remotely for the semester. The district will send out a form for the remote learning Friday, July 31, or early next week, Chief Learning Officer Mary Kay Dore said.