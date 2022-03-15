Summit school board selects new superintendent

Anthony Byrd speaks during his interview with the Summit School District Board of Education on Friday, March 11, at the professional development building in Frisco.

The Summit School District Board of Education selected Anthony Byrd as its new superintendent Tuesday, March 15.

After more than three hours of discussion, the board unanimously voted to name Byrd as superintendent. If he accepts the job, he will join the district from Seattle, where he has served as executive director for Teach for America Washington since 2016.

Before working for Teach for America, Byrd was an associate superintendent for curriculum and assessment at Everett Public Schools. He has also worked as a teacher, professor and assistant superintendent throughout his career. He holds a doctorate in education from the University of Washington.

The board’s decision is the culmination of a monthslong process, which started when Interim Superintendent Roy Crawford announced he would not extend his yearlong contract.

Byrd was up against finalists Bethany Massey and Sheldon Rosenkrance. District stakeholders — including parents, teachers, staff members and community members — interviewed the finalists Thursday, March 10, and the board interviewed the three finalists over six hours Friday, March 11.

Byrd has not yet signed a contract with the district. The board discussed the terms of his contract in a closed-door portion of the meeting. Byrd has until March 25 to sign the contract, which will include a defined start date.