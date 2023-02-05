Summit School District approves funding for after-school partnership with performing arts nonprofit

The Summit School District Administration Building in Frisco is pictured Nov. 12., 2020. The district on Jan. 31, 2023, approved funding for a partnership between it and the Lake Dillon Theater Company to provide a new after-school program for students

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

The Summit School District Board of Education on Jan. 31 approved a contract between the district and the nonprofit Theatre SilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — to fund an after-school dual-language theater program for students. The program will be similar to the one last year.

The program, offered at Silverthorne, Dillon Valley and Summit Cove elementary schools, was made possible by a state grant that will pay for roughly half of the estimated $528,000 funding needed to run the program through September 2024, according to Chief Financial Officer Kara Drake.

The partnership represents one of several ongoing ventures from the district to ease the burden of child care for Summit County parents.

“We know that it is a challenge for many families in our community, both the availability and the expense,” Drake said.

The district has also partnered with the Summit Foundation, with funding from Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort, to establish a new after-school program expected to launch later this year. The initiative was born following an announcement from the Keystone Science School in March that it would be ending its after-school program for students at Frisco, Silverthorne, Dillon Valley and Summit Cove elementary schools.

Board member Chris Guarino said the theater company partnership will help meet a growing need for district parents.

“I just can’t thank the district and the theater enough for working on this program,” Guarino said. “Personally, my family is struggling right now with after-school care, it’s a real issue.”

Board member Chris Alleman, who is also the executive director of the nonprofit, recused himself from the board’s vote in order to avoid the appearance of any conflict of interest — in accordance with board policy.

Drake clarified that there is “no personal gain in this for board member Alleman,” adding, “this is a partnership between them and our district to provide after-school care for our families.”