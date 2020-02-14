Summit School District Board of Education approves 4A fund agreement

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Summit School District Board of Education unanimously approved a negotiated agreement with the Summit County Education Association teachers union for the allocation of Ballot Measure 4A funds.

The approval cements the agreement, which had been made between the board and teachers Feb. 3.

The district and union negotiations teams reached an agreement for teachers and special service providers — including counselors, school psychologists, school nurses and others — to receive an increase of $1,180. The Education Association ratified the negotiated agreement, and salary increases will be applied this school year, with provisions made to be retroactive to the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

The district said that Ballot Measure 4A mill levy override funds, approved by voters during elections in November to divert money that had been paying for full-day kindergarten, will be used on an ongoing basis with two-thirds used to attract and retain quality teachers and staff and one-third used to enhance the support of student mental health needs.