Summit School District Board of Education seeks to fill vacancy

Candidates for the Summit School District Board of Education sit on the Summit High School auditorium stage on Oct. 18, 2021. The board will choose a new member soon, June 16.

Lindsey Toomer/Summit Daily News

Summit School District is seeking a board member following a resignation.

Effective June 7, 2022, Gloria Quintero’s position on the Board of Education will be vacant.

According to Molly Speer, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Education, Gloria is relocating with her family after 2.5 years of service as a school board director.

To be considered for the vacation position, a candidate is required to be a resident of the Summit School District and registered to vote for school board positions for at least a year prior to the date of appointment. Candidates cannot have a conviction related to committing a sexual offense against a child.

To apply, qualified candidates must submit a written statement of interest that includes a brief biographical statement, as well as a resume to Speer at molly.speer@summitk12.org before the deadline of June 7 at 4 p.m.

Qualified candidates will interview with the board on the evening of Thursday, June 16, at a public meeting. At the same meeting, the final candidate will be appointed, and the oath of office will be administered.

For additional information, call Summit School District Central Office at 970-368-1000.