Summit School District Board President Bonnie Ward submits resignation

FRISCO — Bonnie Ward, president of the Summit School District Board of Education and board director for the past four years, has submitted her resignation for board approval during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Ward’s sudden departure comes on the heels of Superintendent Kerry Buhler’s resignation announcement Tuesday. It also follows the board’s announcement last week of finalizing 4A funds allocation for administration and support staff, which broke with a previous proposal after Summit teachers walked away from their new contract to show solidarity with support staff.

Ward has served on the school board since 2016, having previously been vice president of the board before being appointed president in the wake of November elections, which saw four new members voted onto the board. Before her appointment in 2016, Ward had a four-decade long career in education in Maryland, which included serving as a chief administrator of the Frederick County school system and superintendent of the Kent County school system. Before her administrative roles, Ward was a high school math and computer science teacher for 30 years.

On Thursday afternoon, the district spokeswoman and school board members said they could not comment about Ward or Buhler’s imminent departures, saying it will be addressed in more detail at the board meeting at 9 p.m. Thursday. The agenda includes items for the search for a new superintendent and board director along with appointment of a new board president.