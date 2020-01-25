Summit School District changes course, will give staff higher raises from 4A fund

Summit School District announced Saturday that it will divert more money from Ballot Measure 4A toward staff than administration than initially proposed. It is effectively a compromise with the district’s teachers who had walked away from their own 4A-backed pay raise in protest of the previous equivalent raises to both administration and staff.

In a press release, the district stated that per the mandate in the measure’s language, one-third of the money from the mill levy will go toward paying for mental health support for students, while two-thirds would go toward pay raises for teachers, staff and administration.

The new formula has 0.75% raises for administrators, building principals, exempt staff and special service providers, while a 3.25% raise will be given to staff paid on the support staff salary schedule. This represents a change from the previous 2% raise for both administrators and staff, which was said to be part of the district’s compensation philosophy.

As of publication it was unclear whether the compensation philosophy has changed, or whether the 4A allocation was being treated as a singular disbursement.

“Summit School District values and is proud of the great work done on a daily basis by every staff member, as we empower the academic and social-emotional success of all students and provide a world-class, 21st-century public education for each child in Summit County,” District Superintendent Kerry Buhler said in the press release. “We are grateful for our Summit County community and voters, who have passed a continuation of this critical mill levy override. Summit School District is continuing its commitment and investment in every student and staff member. Again, thank you Summit County voters and community for your continued support and being integral in the success of all Summit schools, students, and staff.”

