Summit School District dedicated October to family and school partnerships
The Summit School District Board of Education voted last month to proclaim October as Family and School Partnership in Education month, according to a news release.
The proclamation aimed to show the district’s dedication to working with families to attain educational goals for students.
Just this year, Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. has worked to get more family involvement in the district’s decision process. In addition to regular town hall meetings for district families, Smith also has created three advisory boards, two of which are made for English- and Spanish-speaking families.
