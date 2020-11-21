Summit School District dedicates November to Native American Heritage
FRISCO — The Summit School District Board of Education declared November as National Native American Heritage Month, according to a news release.
The declaration comes with a commitment from the board to “redefine, develop and promote equity-minded learning.” The district has worked to provide learning services and resources about Native American heritage and history, according to the release.
The district invites the community to spread awareness about Native American heritage and history through social media and find resources and information on SummitK12.org.
