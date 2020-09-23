Summit School District dedicates September to attendance awareness
The Summit School District school board unanimously voted to proclaim September as Attendance Awareness Month.
The proclamation aims to raise awareness about the value of regular school attendance, according to a news release. Chronic absenteeism, which is missing 10% of the school year or two days a month, ultimately affects academic performance, according to the release.
Over the course of the month, the district is asking school leaders, parents, community partners and students to build a habit of regular attendance. The district is also asking for community members to help identify and address barriers to regular attendance.
