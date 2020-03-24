Summit School District expands meal service during shutdown

Due to COVID-19 concerns, schools including Summit High School in Breckenridge are closed.

The Summit School District is expanding meal services for students to more areas of the county.

After public schools shut down March 16, the district announced that meal services would continue, allowing families to pick up student breakfasts and lunches at Dillon Valley Elementary and Summit High School.

On Tuesday, the district announced a number of new pickup sites. Meals are now available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Dillon Valley Elementary, Summit High School and Swan Meadow Village Park in Summit Cove. Service also will be available from 11-11:45 a.m. at Frisco Elementary and Silverthorne Library, and from 12:15-1 p.m. at Upper Blue Elementary and the Summit Education Center soccer fields.

There will be no meal services during spring break from April 13-17.