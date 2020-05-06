Summit School District names 5 finalists for superintendent position

Summit School District Superintendent Kerry Buhler speaks about her retirement announcement Jan. 30 at a school board meeting at the school administration building in Frisco.

The Summit School District announced the five finalists the district board is considering to serve as the next superintendent of schools.

The group includes: Tammy Clementi, Matthew D. Flores, Thomas Heald, Dawn Pare and Marion J. Smith Jr.

The final candidates were selected Friday in a board of education executive session after the board reviewed resumes, including videos, of nine applicants.

The board President Kate Hudnut said in a statement the board will interview the five candidates over two days of open meetings May 14-15. The board invites the community to watch the interviews via Zoom.

Links to the interview schedules and candidate application materials will be posted on the district website at SummitK12.org. The board intends to make its selection by May 19 and approve the superintendent’s 2020-21 contract by May 28 before the new superintendent would begin July 1.

Outgoing superintendent Kerry Buhler announced her retirement earlier this year.