Summit School District offers free breakfast and lunch for the summer
The Summit School District is offering free breakfast and lunch for any person 18 years or younger, even if they are not enrolled in any Summit School District schools.
Every Monday to Friday until Aug. 12, meals will be served at the Silverthorne Elementary School Cafeteria, located at 101 Hamilton Creek Road.
Breakfast is served from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One breakfast and one lunch will be served to each person per day, and meals are required to be eaten on site.
The menu can be found at Summit.nutrislice.com.
