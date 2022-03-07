Summit School District operates on delayed start due to weather conditions
The Summit School District will open after a two-hour delay Monday, March 7, because of winter weather conditions.
The delayed start applies to all schools in the district as well as students learning remotely. School buses will run routes two hours later than normal, district spokesperson Andrea Ridder said.
Parents can watch for updates on the school district’s social media pages or call the transportation hotline at 970-368-1777 for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.