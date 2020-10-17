Summit School District proclaims October as Dyslexia Awareness Month

The Summit School District Board of Education unanimously voted to proclaim October as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

According to a news release, the district’s Literacy Committee is looking at new literacy curriculum that will better support students with Dyslexia.

The school board will be approving new literacy and writing curriculum this school year, with plans to implement that curriculum by fall 2021.

The district has also hired two staff members to help coordinate curriculum for people with dyslexia as well as provide resources for those students.

The district is also inviting the community to show their support during Dyslexia Awareness Month by posting on social media with the hashtag #GoRedforDyslexia.