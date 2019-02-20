Summit School District receives state grant to improve school security

The Summit School District was one of almost 100 education providers in the state to receive a grant to improve security in school facilities earlier this month.

On Feb. 13 the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced 95 recipients of $29 million in grant funding for Colorado education providers under the School Security Disbursement grant program.

The program, created last year, provides additional funding to improve security in public school facilities and vehicles, and to support training for school personnel. A total of 305 applications were submitted for the program, and 95 were selected to receive funding. The Summit School District received $17,884.