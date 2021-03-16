Summit School District recognizes Women’s History Month, names Employees of the Year

The Summit School District Board of Education on Thursday voted unanimously to recognize March as Women’s History Month.

The district said in a news release that the recognition is in alignment with the district’s goals and priorities for the 2020-21 school year to “(re)define, develop and promote an equity-minded, learning-focused culture of continuous improvement.”

The board signed a proclamation Thursday to highlight and spotlight “the contributions and influence of women in historical, economical, cultural and societal roles as well as to critically examine the role of gender, equality and identity of women across the world.”

The board also recognized all district staff as 2020-21 Employees of the Year.

A district news release said the recognition honors “each and every staff member (who) has continued to relentlessly educate, advocate, serve and persist during this most unprecedented school year in recent national history.”