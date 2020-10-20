Summit School District reports 2 quarantines at Upper Blue Elementary

Summit School District reported Friday, Oct. 16, that two quarantines have been issued at Upper Blue Elementary school.

According to a letter from the district, which was sent to staff and families Oct. 14, students or staff members with symptoms of the virus have been instructed to quarantine for 10 days or until cleared by medical release.

Anyone who is considered a close contact — within 6 feet of a person with symptoms for more than 15 minutes — has been contacted by public health and instructed to quarantine, according to the release.

The letter did not clarify how many students or staff members are experiencing symptoms of the virus. It also did not say whether any cohorts or grade levels have been placed in quarantine.

At a school board meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. said the district would start publicly reporting quarantines on its COVID-19 page of the district website, SummitK12.org.

The page will be updated at 5 p.m. each Friday, Smith said. The page will not include information on the person who initiated the quarantine, the cohorts involved in the quarantine or the duration of the quarantine.

The district encourages anyone — including staff, students and families — who develops symptoms to stay home and let their school know about those symptoms. People with symptoms should call 970-668-5584 to schedule a testing appointment at Centura Health’s daily testing clinic.