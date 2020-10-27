Summit School District reports 26 job openings

The Summit School District has 26 available openings as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the district’s website.

A Summit Daily News article published Oct. 22 reported that the district had 221 openings, which is the number of openings reported on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Labor Market Information Gateway.

Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. said the district’s website is a more accurate account of current openings.

Despite the significant difference in numbers, the district is still facing a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers. People who are interested in working in those positions can apply at SummitK12.org.