Summit School District staff and students to participate in Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

Summit School District students and staff are joining in on the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place through Oct. 15.

At a school board meeting Sept. 17, board members unanimously voted to sign a proclamation to join into the celebration throughout the month.

The district is asking community members to celebrate by posting on social media using #SSDEdu about why they are proud of their Hispanic heritage and why diversity matters.

Starting Oct. 12, Summit High School’s Mountain Dreamers club will be hosting a week of celebrations at the school. Each day will have a different theme based on the letters D-A-C-A.

On Oct. 12, which is themed “dreams,” participating students will be wearing Mountain Dreamers T-shirts to support DACA recipients. The next day, Oct. 13, will be themed “America,” when students can participate in a silent protest, wearing masks saying “Home is Here” and “#Silenced.”

On Oct. 15, which is themed “cultura,” the club will focus on educating students about Hispanic culture. On Oct. 16, which is themed “action,” participating students will be wearing “I stand with Dreamer” shirts and compiling a petition in support of DACA.