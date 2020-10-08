Summit School District superintendent creates advisory groups for improvement
In an effort to be more connected with the Summit School District community, new Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. has created three advisory groups, according to a news release.
- Scholars advisory to the superintendent
- Family advisory to the superintendent, English
- Family advisory to the superintendent, Spanish
The goal of the three advisory groups is to create a structured environment for community members to engage with the district. The groups will discuss the district’s roadmap for improvement, successes and challenges and any insights or perspectives about improvement efforts, according to the release.
