Summit School District Superintendent Kerry Buhler announces retirement

Summit School District Superintendent Kerry Buhler.

Summit Daily File

FRISCO — In a letter to parents Tuesday morning, Summit School District Superintendent Kerry Buhler announced that she will retire from her position effective on June 30 of this year.

“For 25 years I have been honored to live and work in a community and school district that I love,” Buhler wrote in the letter. “My goal was that every child in my classroom, every family, every staff member, every team, and the important work we did together, was better because I was there. I believe that I have fulfilled these roles with integrity, passion, hard work and collaborative leadership.”

Buhler has been district superintendent since her hiring by the Summit School District board of education back in March of 2016. Before becoming superintendent, Buhler was principal of Upper Blue Elementary School in Breckenridge for 13 years. She was a first and second grade teacher in the district for seven years before that.

In a press release announcing Buhler’s retirement, the school district noted Buhler’s efforts to implement more collaboration and planning time for teachers, improving technology infrastructure and overseeing an extensive master facilities planning process that involved major expansions and additions to several district schools.

The board of education will be responsible for hiring a new superintendent.

“I am confident that the board of education will find an exceptional leader who will continue the important work we are doing every day to serve our students, will seek to understand our district’s unique needs and will partner with all stakeholders and the broader community,” Buhler wrote.