Summit School District superintendent selected for state’s Rural Superintendent Academy

Colorado Education Initiative has selected 14 Colorado education leaders to participate in the second year of its Rural Superintendent Academy. Incoming Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd will join other superintendents and principals from Ouray, Roaring Fork, Manitou Springs and more.

The academy launches in July and continues through April 2023 and is designed to improve school district leadership, according to a news release.

Two members of the cohort will also be awarded the Dr. Cile Chavez Fellowship, which provides financial assistance from the Boettcher Foundation to support participation. Recipients of the fellowship will be announced this summer.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.