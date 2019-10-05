Summit School District teachers awarded $60k from Innovative Teaching Awards

The Education Foundation of the Summit and Summit School District’s Parent-teacher Organizations have announced winners of the 2019 Eileen Finkel Innovative Teaching Awards. Over $60,000 is being awarded for creative teaching ideas thought up by local teachers for the benefit of SSD students.

Over $100,000 in requests were made, and nearly all requests were granted in whole or part by the “Eileen Finkels” awards.

Funded projects include initiatives in literacy, computer science, special needs, art, theater as well as career/technical education. The following projects are examples of those being funded:

“Metals and Art” will bring Summit High art students to the welding shop thanks to teacher Jacobson Speedy.

Summit High School freshman students will participate in a book study of Neil Degrasse Tyson’s book, “Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry.”

Summit High and Summit Middle students will have “Best Buddies Outings” pairing special education students with other students for outdoor adventures thanks to teachers Ms. Scott and Ms. Brock (SMS) and Ms. Garvert (SHS).

Ms. Kirkland is bringing “Professional Video on the Go” to Summit Middle.

Silverthorne Principal Wacaser is making “Health and Wellness Connections” for her elementary students.

Ms. Martinez and Ms. Clark (Dillon Valley Elementary), Ms. Larsen (Frisco Elementary), and Ms. Stuhr (Summit Cove Elementary) are teaching new computer coding languages to elementary students.

The entire award list is available here.