Summit School District teachers, leadership reach agreement on salary increases

A sign showing appreciation for the teachers at Silverthorne Elementary School pictured on May 6, 2020. Members of the teachers union and district leadership reached an agreement on salary increases in the 2023-24 school year budget.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News archive

Following weeks of negotiations that eventually led to closed-door mediation, the Summit School District teachers union and district leadership reached an agreement to boost teacher salaries next school year.

The proposal was folded into a potentially $53 million budget for the 2023-24 school year that will need to be approved by the board of education, which is set to vote on the measure on June 22. Under the agreement, starting teacher pay would rise from $50,000 to $52,000 with significant pay bumps for veteran teachers.

“Our membership showed up time and time again to say that we need competitive wages, we need a competitive salary schedule, we need to be able to make this place appealing to surrounding districts, to people across the state,” said Liz Waddick, a Spanish teacher and co-president for the union.

Superintendent Tony Byrd said he feels “very good about the agreement we’ve come to … It will make it quite great for us in terms of recruiting and keeping teachers for the long haul.”

While the agreement provides an immediate pay increase for new hires, Waddick said the proposal will have the largest impact on longstanding teachers who’ve served with the district for 15 or more years. Those increases will also continue to be based on graduate-level credits that teachers pursue outside of their school hours.

On the highest end of the spectrum, teachers who’ve served with the district for at least 15 years and have completed 144 or more graduate credits will see their pay increase from $93,000 to $112,000.

Waddick said teachers typically pursue course credit during the summer and will usually pay for their classes out of pocket. But the experience is crucial for improving their careers, Waddick said.

“It does directly impact our instruction and how we teach students changes,” Waddick said. “A lot of the work I do prepares me to be a better teacher in the fall.”

By further rewarding that endeavor with increased pay, Waddick said the district is helping to retain valuable teaching staff and incentivizing them to grow as professionals.

The agreement does, however, eliminate a $1,000 to $3,000 “longevity” stipend for veteran teachers, which had been paid out every year. But by changing raises from a flat rate of $750 to a 1.5% increase year-over-year, Waddick said those losses will be offset.

“Getting competitive salaries throughout the schedule is the real win here,” Waddick said. “It’s a true commitment to longevity.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: SummitDaily.com/newsletter

In the lead-up to negotiations, district teachers had pressed leadership to boost salaries amid a high cost of living in Summit County and concerns around hiring and retention.

A 2021 report from the nonprofit Keystone Policy Center found that at an income of $67,000 — which at the time was the average salary for a teacher in the district — only 6% of the county’s housing stock was affordable.

While the district’s turnover rate was just over 15% this school year, that was still lower than other comparable districts including Eagle, Steamboat and Aspen, the latter of which has a more than 27% turnover rate.

But diversity also remains a concern. District data shows that only 8% of teaching staff reflect the district’s roughly 40% Hispanic student population. Better pay could change that, Waddick said.

“Teachers of color who reflect our students of color are highly valuable in our spaces,” she said. “If we can create a salary schedule that is one to be noticed, one to be noticed, I can’t imagine that won’t help.”

While district leadership is confident the pay increases will pass in a budget that is also poised to raise principal, assistant principal and support staff salaries as well as boost the hourly pay for bus drivers, there’s no guarantee those wages will be long term.

Board of Education members have expressed concerns about budget projections that show the district spending toward a deficit as soon as the 2025-26 school year. While Byrd said the district has identified between $1.4 and $1.5 million in cuts to maintain 2023-24 budget reserves, larger cuts in the future remain a possibility.

“I’m never going to bring a budget that takes us below board policy and board parameters,” Byrd said. “There is a possibility that we will have to make cuts in the budget if we are not projected to make our balance expectation.”

Still, numerous factors could influence the district’s future budgeting such as state funding and changes to mill levy revenue. It’s why Byrd said it’s too soon to know what if any cuts would have to be made in subsequent spending plans.

For this upcoming school year, Byrd said the across-the-board salary increases for staff should be hailed as a major win for the students and the greater community.

“We wanted to support everyone — we felt like the veteran teachers deserve a healthy increase given their long-term commitment — and support new teachers,” Byrd said.