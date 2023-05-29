Summit School District to host community forum for three high school principal finalists

Summit High School is pictured in April 2020. The school district is currently looking for a successor for outgoing principal Tim Ridder.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily archives

The Summit School District has selected three finalists to succeed outgoing Summit High School Principal Tim Ridder. Ridder, who has served as principal since 2019, announced he will be leaving the district at the end of June for a position with the Steamboat School District.

The three finalists are Brittny Acres, Doug Blake and Bill Summers.

Acres and Blake are current assistant principals for the high school and have both had previous roles at the school. Summers is the current principal of Canon City High School.

The district will host a community forum at the high school on Thursday, June 1, from 4-6 p.m. The event is open to families, staff, students and other community members as an opportunity to hear from all three candidates.

Spanish interpretation will also be available.