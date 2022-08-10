Summit School District to host free school supplies drive on Saturday, Aug. 13
To welcome back students, Summit School District is hosting a school supply drive Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Middle School soccer field.
Students can pick up free school supplies and participate in a pick-up soccer game with new Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd. There will be other activities and food, plus organizations like Smart Bellies and the Family & Intercultural Resource will have booths to showcase their various services.
