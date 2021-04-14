Summit School District to stick with hybrid learning for remainder of school year

The Summit School District announced Wednesday that secondary schools will continue with hybrid learning for the remainder of the school year.

The decision means students at Summit middle and high schools will continue to attend classes in-person two days a week and online three days per week. Elementary students will continue their current schedule of four days per week in-person and one online.

The district in recent weeks has considered expanding in-person days for middle and high school students for the final five weeks of the school year following spring break, which begins Friday.

District spokesperson Mikki Grebetz said in a news release that the district decided to stick with its hybrid learning model based on a “review and discussion of multiple data points.” That includes the county’s level orange designation on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

Grebetz also said schools have experienced 15 quarantines and 25 positive cases in the past two weeks. That includes three outbreaks, two of which were transmitted among students and one between a student and staff member.

On April 8, district Chief Operating Officer Drew Adkins said nearly 400 students across the district were quarantined at home due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Grebetz said the district is committed to maximizing as much in-person learning “as possible.” She added that the district believes students are effectively engaging online.

Grebetz said previously that school breaks and traveling have resulted in increases in virus case and quarantines in schools. She said those situations typically manifest a week or two after the break ends.

Grebetz also said the district is worried that increasing the number of in-person learners in a building might increase quarantines. She added that the district took into account how quarantines might prevent students from attending end-of-year milestones, like prom and graduation.

Grebetz said 75% of district staff will be fully vaccinated by April 17.