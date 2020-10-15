Summit School District to update community in virtual town hall

Two months into the school year, the Summit School District is hosting another family town hall.

The town hall is open to the community. It will be an opportunity for the district to present on school updates and give parents and families the opportunity to ask questions.

The town hall will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Instructions on how to join the town hall can be found on summitk12.org.