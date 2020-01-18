Summit School District wins $155K grant from El Pomar Foundation
El Pomar Foundation trustees have approved more than $1 million in grant funding for seven nonprofit organizations in the High Country, including Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties.
Summit School District was awarded a $155,000 grant for its precollegiate program.
Founded in 1937, the El Pomar Foundation contributes about $22 million annually through grants and community stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities, and civic and community initiatives, according to a news release.
