Summit School District wins $155K grant from El Pomar Foundation

El Pomar Foundation trustees have approved more than $1 million in grant funding for seven nonprofit organizations in the High Country, including Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties.

Summit School District was awarded a $155,000 grant for its precollegiate program.

Founded in 1937, the El Pomar Foundation contributes about $22 million annually through grants and community stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities, and civic and community initiatives, according to a news release.