Summit School of Dance goes digital
With a statewide stay-at-home order, businesses are thinking outside of the box to stay connected. The Summit School of Dance, which has locations in Frisco and Breckenridge, has entered the digital age with online classes.
Kids ages 2 1/2 to 18 can choose from 25 livestreamed classes offered each week. Students can learn ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics and more.
Two weeks of classes cost $40. Kelly Threlkeld, director and owner of the school, is also offering virtual wedding dance lessons by appointment for $50 an hour. Visit SummitDance.org for more information.
