Summit schools focus on attendance during month of September

News | September 11, 2019

Staff report

As part of Attendance Awareness Month in September, Summit School District is asking school leaders, community partners, parents and students to build a habit and a culture of regular attendance, according to a news release.

The effort is meant to raise awareness about the value of regular school attendance and focus on reducing chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% of the school year or about two days per month, which is associated with lower academic performance.

