Summit schools focus on attendance during month of September
As part of Attendance Awareness Month in September, Summit School District is asking school leaders, community partners, parents and students to build a habit and a culture of regular attendance, according to a news release.
The effort is meant to raise awareness about the value of regular school attendance and focus on reducing chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% of the school year or about two days per month, which is associated with lower academic performance.
