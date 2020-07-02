Summit Seniors donates over $64,000 to COVID-19 relief, plans for more
Summit Seniors has donated more than $64,000 to help with relief efforts for the novel coronavirus, group President Marc Schlesinger said.
Summit Seniors is a community group that works to support older adults in the community. This year, the organization has donated $31,000 to the Summit County Community and Senior Center’s care navigation program and medical transport, Schlesinger said.
The group also has donated $29,000 for county nutrition programs like Meals on Wheels. Schlesinger said the Summit Seniors Foundation recently approved another $10,000 donation to help with coronavirus relief in the county.
Schlesinger said the group wanted to support the county because many of the beneficiaries of the county’s services are senior citizens.
People can make donations to the Summit Senior Foundation to help the group aid in coronavirus relief, Schlesinger said. That can be done at Summit-Seniors.org/about/donate.
